One of the latest speeding drivers caught travelling at more than 100mph in Northern Ireland had a child in the front passenger seat at the time.

Members of the public reacted with shock after reading of the detection on a PSNI social media post.

A police spokesperson said: “Road Policing Interceptors from Maydown, working in the Ballymena area on Thursday have detected another three-figure speed.This time it was 103mph with a child in the front passenger seat.”

News that a child was in the vehicle at the time prompted an angry reaction from members of the public who read the post.

A driver was detected travelling at 103mph with a child in the passenger seat. Picture: PSNI

"Child abuse. Child endangerment. Wreckless driving. Disregard for the law and other drivers,” commented one person.

Another added: “Triple digit speed = Forfeiture of your licence if / when caught. Even 80+ is unacceptable. There’s just no excuse.”

The police spokesperson continued: “23 people have been killed on our roads this year.