Speeding driver had child in front seat while caught doing 103mph
Members of the public reacted with shock after reading of the detection on a PSNI social media post.
A police spokesperson said: “Road Policing Interceptors from Maydown, working in the Ballymena area on Thursday have detected another three-figure speed.This time it was 103mph with a child in the front passenger seat.”
News that a child was in the vehicle at the time prompted an angry reaction from members of the public who read the post.
"Child abuse. Child endangerment. Wreckless driving. Disregard for the law and other drivers,” commented one person.
Another added: “Triple digit speed = Forfeiture of your licence if / when caught. Even 80+ is unacceptable. There’s just no excuse.”
The police spokesperson continued: “23 people have been killed on our roads this year.
"#KeepingPeopleSafe on the road is every road user’s responsibility - please slow down.”