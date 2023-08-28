Speeding Lisburn motorist caught driving at more than twice the limit in Randalstown
A district judge has stressed there must be a ‘clear message’ for drivers to obey speed limits.
After hearing the details of a motorist who reached a speed of 64mph in a 30mph zone, District Judge Nigel Broderick said driving at such speeds could lead to serious injury or even a fatality.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that Kyle Moore (21), of Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn, was detected speeding in a van on February 15 this year at Portglenone Road in Randalstown.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been going to Kilrea, was unfamiliar with the area and was "completely unaware" of the speed limit.
The district judge banned the defendant from driving for two weeks and issued a fine of £300.