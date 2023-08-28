Speeding Lisburn motorist caught driving at more than twice the limit in Randalstown

A district judge has stressed there must be a ‘clear message’ for drivers to obey speed limits.

After hearing the details of a motorist who reached a speed of 64mph in a 30mph zone, District Judge Nigel Broderick said driving at such speeds could lead to serious injury or even a fatality.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that Kyle Moore (21), of Old Ballynahinch Road near Lisburn, was detected speeding in a van on February 15 this year at Portglenone Road in Randalstown.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been going to Kilrea, was unfamiliar with the area and was "completely unaware" of the speed limit.