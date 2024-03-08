Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jeff Gibb (64), from Arindale, Moira, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for travelling at an excess speed for vehicle classificiation.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court the detection was made on July 3 last at 1pm.

She said a mobile camera captured a MAN heavy tractor, which is restricted to 40 mph, travelling at 55 mph.

A stretch of the A6 road where the speeding offence was detected in July last year. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said Gibb was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up.

A defence lawyer said the defendant could not take it up because he had nine points on his licence.

He said Gibb accepted the offence and drew the court’s attention to ‘special reasons’ why he should not be disqualified.