Speeding motorist (79) banned from driving
A 79-year-old driver from Ashvale Park on Islandmagee caught doing 45mph in a 30mph zone on March 8 this year when he already had nine penalty points on his licence has been banned from the roads for two weeks and fined £150.
Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday (August 18) that Robert Clark had three been caught speeding on a number of occasions at the same location.
In March this year, the defendant said he had been braking but did not “brake quick enough” when he entered a 30mph zone.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “Do you not think you would learn your lesson after, three times, being caught for speeding?”