Speeding motorist (79) banned from driving

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday (August 18) that Robert Clark had three been caught speeding on a number of occasions at the same location.

In March this year, the defendant said he had been braking but did not “brake quick enough” when he entered a 30mph zone.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC