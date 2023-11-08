A motorist caught speeding entering Magherafelt claimed she did not know she was in a 30mph zone, a court has heard.

Annie Therese Hayes (22), of Waveney Road, Ballymena, was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for eight weeks.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday police were carrying out speed checks on October 15 2022 when they detected a car travelling at 62mph in a 30mph zone at Castledawson Road.

A defence lawyer said the 30mph sign on the left hand side of the road was "completely obscured” by foliage and Hayes did not see it.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He said the defendant is a carer for the elderly in the community and hoped to take up a new position in the near future.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the DoE should ensure the signs are visible to road users.