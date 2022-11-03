James Thomas McGuigan (35) from Millrace Avenue, Dungannon, was also given six penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 2) the speeding offence was detected at approximately 6pm on July 25 this year.

She said the defendant's vehicle was detected doing 92mph on the carriageway which is restricted to 60mph.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

In a letter to the court, referred to by District Judge Oonagh Mullan, the defendant said he was travelling to a job interview and was unfamiliar with this stretch of road at Moneymore.

The judge said the defendant stated that he was in the process of moving back to England.

Judge Mullan noted that it was a high speed but said she would impose an monetary penalty.