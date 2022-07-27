Speeding motorists detected during Newtownabbey operation

Officers from Threemilewater Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted the road safety operation in response to concerns from local residents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result, four drivers were detected speeding and were subsequently issued an endorsable fixed penalty notice – with a fine of £65 and three penalty points. Further to this, six drivers were issued with advice and guidance in relation to their speed.

Police conducted a speed detection operation in the Circular Road area of Jordanstown.