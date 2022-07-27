Speeding motorists detected during Newtownabbey operation

Officers from Threemilewater Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted the road safety operation in response to concerns from local residents.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result, four drivers were detected speeding and were subsequently issued an endorsable fixed penalty notice – with a fine of £65 and three penalty points. Further to this, six drivers were issued with advice and guidance in relation to their speed.
“Folks, please bear this in mind. We will be in the area over the coming weeks continuing these operations. Please reduce your speed for the safety of all our road users.