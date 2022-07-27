Loading...

Speeding motorists detected during Newtownabbey operation

Police detected a number of speeding motorists in Jordanstown yesterday (Tuesday) during an operation in the Circular Road area.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:27 pm

Officers from Threemilewater Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted the road safety operation in response to concerns from local residents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result, four drivers were detected speeding and were subsequently issued an endorsable fixed penalty notice – with a fine of £65 and three penalty points. Further to this, six drivers were issued with advice and guidance in relation to their speed.

Police conducted a speed detection operation in the Circular Road area of Jordanstown.

“Folks, please bear this in mind. We will be in the area over the coming weeks continuing these operations. Please reduce your speed for the safety of all our road users.