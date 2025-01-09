Speeding R driver was 'late for university’

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An R driver restricted to 45mph caught doing 85mph said he was late for university in Derry/Londonderry.

Rhys Gillard (19), of Springfield Close in Belfast, was detected at the New Moneynick Road in County Antrim on October 7 last year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was using his mother's car at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said the defendant's own car had a "black box" which he said "does make it a lot less likely that he would speed".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A driving black box, also known as telematics insurance, is a small device that monitors a driver's habits and sends that information to their insurance company.

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked the lawyer: "Do you think he had a licence to speed then because there was no black box?"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lawyer said that was not the case but said on the day in question the defendant was "late for university".

Judge Broderick said that "unfortunately" it appeared to be that, "disproportionately", speeders were often "young men".

He said it was "every parent's nightmare to have the police come to their door if somebody has been involved in a serious, if not fatal, road accident and speed is a major factor. So unless you learn to slow down you are going to put yourself and others in danger".

The defendant was given five penalty points and was fined £150.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice