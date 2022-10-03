DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “I’ve been contacted by a large number of residents particularly in the Mill Hill area of Waringstown lately about the apparent rise in unwelcome behaviour in the area."

Cllr Baxter, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, revealed complaints centre around minor fires being lit, stones thrown at homeowners’ windows, graffiti in the park and on litter bins and general noise and nuisance.

"I’ve encouraged people to report everything to police no matter how minor so they can look into putting extra resources into the area in terms of patrols.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Mark Baxter at Mill Hill in Waringstown.

"People just want to feel safe in their homes and get on with their lives.

"As a member of the PCSP I’ll be raising this very issue with the area commander to see what steps will be taken to address the problem. In the meantime I encourage anyone with any information to continue to contact police on 101. This has to stop.”

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said police are aware of concerns in relation to anti-social behaviour in the Mill Hill area of Waringstown.

Neighbourhood Inspector Alwyn Peters said: “Our officers have engaged with residents living in the local area, and been monitoring the situation.

“We continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout the area. We constantly monitor crime trends and deploy our resources to the areas of greatest need and vulnerability and regularly run targeted policing operations, working alongside partners, to address community concerns.

“I would appeal to those responsible for anti-social behaviour of any kind to keep in mind that they could possibly find themselves with a criminal record which could ultimately affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future.

“Parents do you know where your young people are, who they are with and what are they doing?

“I would encourage everyone to report incidents of anti-social behaviour. These reports create opportunities for intervention and prevention by police and other partners.

Advertisement