The PSNI has offered help to anyone affected by sextortion blackmail in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas following a rise in the number of reports recently.

Sextortion is a cyber enabled crime during which victims are lured into sharing intimate images or performing sexual acts in front of a webcam. Unbeknown to victims, their actions are recorded by criminals who then use the video footage in an attempt to blackmail the individual.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are receiving more reports of sextortion in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area. If you have fallen victim to sextortion blackmail, remain calm and follow these steps:

Do not respond to demands

Do not enter into further communication with the blackmailer

Block the offender on all social media platforms and reset the passwords on all of your accounts.