Spike in sextortion blackmail in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas leads to PSNI offer of help
The PSNI has offered help to anyone affected by sextortion blackmail in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas following a rise in the number of reports recently.
Sextortion is a cyber enabled crime during which victims are lured into sharing intimate images or performing sexual acts in front of a webcam. Unbeknown to victims, their actions are recorded by criminals who then use the video footage in an attempt to blackmail the individual.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are receiving more reports of sextortion in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area. If you have fallen victim to sextortion blackmail, remain calm and follow these steps:
- Do not respond to demands
- Do not enter into further communication with the blackmailer
- Block the offender on all social media platforms and reset the passwords on all of your accounts.
"We can help you. Contact police on 101 or report online at https://crowd.in/aHsMnU” said the PSNI spokesperson.