Stabbing incident in Ballymena - man arrested

Police have arrested a man following the report of a stabbing incident at a house in the Grove Road area of Ballymena, shortly after 4am, on Wednesday, September 14.

It was reported that a man forced his way into the property through the front door and made his way inside, where he stabbed a male occupant a number of times causing serious injuries to his head, neck and abdomen.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a serious condition.

PSNI

A short time later, officers arrested a 28-year-old man at a house in Cullybackey on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon. The man remains in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.