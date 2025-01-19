Staff member threatened at knifepoint during Newry shop robbery

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jan 2025, 14:01 BST
A member of staff was threatened at knifepoint during a shop robbery in Newry on Saturday (January 18).

The incident occurred around 5.20pm when a man entered the store on Stream Street.

In a statement, police added: “He threatened a member of staff with a knife, forcing her to open the till. He has then removed a sum of cash and made off on foot.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
"The robber is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall with a heavy build and was wearing a black coat , a red coloured hoody with the hood up, dark coloured trousers and black trainers.

"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or any dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage, or who may have witnessed a male matching this description in the area during this time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1099 18/01/25.”

Information can also be submitted online, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

