Steaks were stolen by woman

A woman with an address at Ashgreen in Antrim town has admitted stealing teaks worth £24 from Kilwaughter Filling Station near Larne.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:00 pm

Stephanie McKee (23), committed the offence on March 5 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court she also pleaded guilty to possessing Diazepam on March 20 last year.

The case has been adjourned to February 24 for a pre-sentence report.

When the case was initially mentioned at court on January 27, defence solicitor David Nagra said the defendant was not present because she had been “stopped by the police and apparently searched and there are some premises being searched”.

However, the defendant then appeared a few minutes later and the court heard she had been “de-arrested”.