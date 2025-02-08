Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the victim of an alleged assault in Co Tyrone died as a result of his injuries.

Stephen Holmes passed away in hospital today (Saturday).

His death has now prompted a murder inquiry by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team.

Detective Inspector Griffin said: “Police received a report at approximately 3.15am on Monday, February 3 that a man, aged in his 30s, was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane.

Stephen Holmes. Picture: released by PSNI

"The victim has been named as 31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area. Mr Holmes, who was in a critical condition in hospital, sadly passed away today, Saturday, February 8, as a result of his injuries.

"Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 6 in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers.”