Stephen Stewart had a 'callous disregard for those he chose to defraud' says PSNI

A PSNI detective has said officers will “continue to work tirelessly” to bring rogue tradesmen like Stephen Stewart before the courts.

The Larne man was sentenced in relation to a number of offences – knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice which contravenes professional diligence, engaging in a misleading commercial practice, and engaging in an aggressive commercial practice – after defrauding more than 50 people, many of whom were vulnerable, older people, across Northern Ireland out of an amount of money of just under £59,000.

Stewart was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, March 23 to 12 months custodial sentence, suspended for three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Stewart was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, March 23. Picture: Pacemaker

PSNI Detective Inspector Lenaghan said Stewart took advantage of his victims by “canvassing for work in a pressurised manner, taking their deposits, and then not carrying out or completing the work, and keeping their money”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DI Lenaghan continued: “He chose a callous disregard for those he chose to defraud, knowing that they were vulnerable.

"I hope that this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts, so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

"I’m asking you to please take the time to talk to any friends or family members who may be older or vulnerable. Please ask them to be mindful of anyone who calls to their door and tries to pressurise them into purchasing goods or services.

Advertisement

Advertisement