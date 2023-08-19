Police in Lisburn have issued an appeal to try to locate Steven Wilson who has been reported missing.

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Steven Wilson. Picture: released by PSNI

Steven was last seen on Friday, August 18 at approximately 2pm in the vicinity of Sloan Street, Lisburn.

He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of large build, with short dirty fair hair and wearing a black t-shirt with white sleeves, navy shorts, black socks and black trainers.