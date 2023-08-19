Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Steven Wilson: Lisburn police ask for help in locating missing man wearing black and white t-shirt and navy shorts

Police in Lisburn have issued an appeal to try to locate Steven Wilson who has been reported missing.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:16 BST
Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Steven Wilson. Picture: released by PSNIPolice are concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Steven Wilson. Picture: released by PSNI
Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing person Steven Wilson. Picture: released by PSNI

Steven was last seen on Friday, August 18 at approximately 2pm in the vicinity of Sloan Street, Lisburn.

He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of large build, with short dirty fair hair and wearing a black t-shirt with white sleeves, navy shorts, black socks and black trainers.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Steven is asked to please contact police on 101 (999 in an emergency), quoting reference number 1214 18/08/23.