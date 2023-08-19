Steven Wilson: Lisburn police ask for help in locating missing man wearing black and white t-shirt and navy shorts
Police in Lisburn have issued an appeal to try to locate Steven Wilson who has been reported missing.
Steven was last seen on Friday, August 18 at approximately 2pm in the vicinity of Sloan Street, Lisburn.
He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of large build, with short dirty fair hair and wearing a black t-shirt with white sleeves, navy shorts, black socks and black trainers.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Steven is asked to please contact police on 101 (999 in an emergency), quoting reference number 1214 18/08/23.