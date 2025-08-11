Stewartstown: Detectives investigating attempted murder arrest 45-year-old Co Tyrone man

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in the Stewartstown area of Co Tyrone by detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell at Omagh in February 2023.

He was detained along with a 25-year-old man arrested in west Belfast under the Terrorism Act earlier on Monday.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in west Belfast was searched and a vehicle seized.