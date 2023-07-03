A Tyrone man who drove off from police with one handcuff on and two young children in his car, was given a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Jaylen O'Neill from Soarn Road, Stewartstown, admitted dangerous driving, obstructing police, and failing to comply with a traffic direction given by a constable on September 28 last.

O'Neill also admitted having no insurance and failing to display 'R' plates on January 9 last year.

Imposing fines totalling £400 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualifing O'Neill for two years, District Judge Francis O'Neill told the defendant that his behaviour had been "breathtaking - with children in the car you decide to take off".

Dungannon Courthouse.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 28 last at Union Street park in Cookstown police noticed a strong smell of cannabis from a car and observed the defendant "moving items in his pockets”.

The lawyer said police managed to get one handcuff on O’Neill before he drove off with two children in the back seat.

Counsel said he later stopped outside Cookstown police station where he handed himself in.

Continuing, counsel said on January 9 last O’Neill had put diesel in his vehicle at Drummullan when police spoke to him. He said it transpired the defendant did not have insurance for the vehicle and no ‘R’ plates were displayed.

Defence counsel Craig Patton said the defendant appreciated he could receive a custodial sentence in relation to the incident on September 28 with two young children in the car.