A Tyrone man charged in connection with the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 was refused bail when he appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

Damien Tierney, aged 39, from Sherrigrim Road, Stewartstown, is accused of possessing cocaine, and having the drug with intent to supply; possessing cannabis, and having the drug with intent to supply; possessing pregablin and zopiclone, and possessing a pistol in suspicious circumstances.

The court heard the charges arose out of an incident on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon, on Friday, December 15, when police stopped a car.

A detective constable said she believed she could connect Tierney to the charges.

She said police objected to bail on the grounds of interference with witnesses and potential reoffending.

Applying for bail, a defence lawyer stressed that Tierney has no record and was unknown to police prior to being stopped last Friday.

He said the defendant had suffered a bout of depression and had resorted to taking illicit substances, and getting into debt.

The lawyer explained the firearm was an old air pistol that he had for a considerable time and had not been used for a considerable time.

He said the firearm had been in a bag of clothes which was in the boot of the vehicle and Tierney had answered all questions put to him and cooperated with the police.

The lawyer said Tierney, a father of two young children, had suffered seizures over the weekend as he had not been able to obtain access to his medication as the police had been unable to obtain a medical note.

He asked for bail to be granted so that Tierney could visit his GP for help with his mental health.

"This is man who has lost his job, saw his relationship breakdown and suffered a bout of depression which led him to taking substances," he added.

The district judge refused the application as she was concerned there would be interference with witnesses, and remanded Tierney in custody to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on January 10, 2024.