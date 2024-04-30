Stewartstown woman admits stealing items from shops in Lisburn's Bow Street Mall
Melissa Stokes, 31, whose address was given as North Street Park in Stewartstown, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with three counts of theft, as well as possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The court heard that on December 6, 2023, police received a report from security at the Bow Street Mall that a female was involved in theft from JD Sports.
Police observed CCTV which showed a female putting a cream coloured jumper, valued at £40, into a bag and leave without paying.
CCTV in the city centre was viewed and the woman was tracked down. A bag was recovered and was said to contain items which appeared to belong to Claire’s Accessories in the Bow Street Mall.
The defendant was also charged with the theft of a Nike top from Sports Direct valued at £46.99.
When speaking to the defendant, the police noted the smell of cannabis. She admitted having cannabis on her and handed it over to the police.
Defence asked the court to give the defendant credit for an early plea to the charges.
He continued: “She has a fairly limited record. The offending is in a short space of time.”
District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant she would defer sentencing for six months until October 24.
Ms Watters told the defendant: “You are so close to going to prison today and ultimately you possibly will go to prison if you continue like this.”