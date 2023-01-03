Stinger device halts wanted profilic thief following high speed police chase

A twenty-six-year-old man stopped by a stinger device following a high-speed police pursuit was found to be wanted for numerous cross-border thefts of alcohol carried out by a criminal gang.

Appearing before a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (December 30) was Nathan Coughlan from Silverhill Village, Bundoran who admitted driving dangerously and without a licence or insurance and failing to stop for police at Church Street, Ederney on December 28.

However while arrested for this, Coughlan was found to be wanted as a member of a cross-border crime gang involved in high-value alcohol thefts stretching back to 2016.

Between June 26 and July 11 2016, Coughlan stole over £2800 worth of alcohol from various stores.

Then on April 7, 2019 he stole peat briquettes valued at £3.75 after which there was a break in offending until September 23, 2021 when he stole £10 from a church offerings box after forcing it open with vice grips.

The court heard police have been investigating a crime gang operating in Counties Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone involving high-value alcohol and opportunistic thefts.

At present, 49 separate incidents are under investigation and over the course of this several gang members have been identified, one of whom is Coughlan.

All thefts involved him entering stores with others, loading up trolleys with alcohol and leaving without paying.

In one instance, £3,148 of alcohol was stolen in a single heist, although Coughlan is not believed to be linked to this.

However he was identified in the multiple other offences and alerted as wanted for arrest.

Meanwhile, a report was received of a male entering a church in Kinawley who forced open a collection box with vice grips and stole the contents.

CCTV showed this to be Coughlan and he was again circulated as wanted for arrest.

It would be well over a year before he was detected, when police observed a vehicle known to be associated with him in the James Street area of Omagh on the evening of December 28.

Officers indicated for him to stop but he instead “took off”, turning down a one-way street causing oncoming traffic to take evasive action.

Coughlan drove through a red-light and made off at speeds reaching 100mph, with police in pursuit.

In the course of this the vehicle stopped briefly and a rear seat passenger exited and made off on foot.

On reaching Ederney, a stinger device was deployed bringing Coughlan’s vehicle to a halt.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has a previous relevant record and waived his right to a pre-sentence report in order to have all matters dealt with straightaway.

In relation to the theft matters of 2016, it was contended Coughlan was suffering from addiction issues at the time and the alcohol was stolen to fund this.

He claimed the peat briquettes were stolen “due to lack of funds and to provide heating for his family.”

The defence accepted the theft from the church was “clearly distasteful, and in sobriety he was remorseful”.

District Judge Steven Keown remarked: “These are serious multiple high-value offences. However the guilty pleas to all will be taken into consideration.”

