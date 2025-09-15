A stinger device was deployed after a Volkswagen Golf driver failed to stop for police.

Ross Abram (25), of Channel Vista in Glenarm, admitted using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; and absence of insurance, MOT and driving licence.

Charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop were withdrawn by prosecutors. He had a relevant record.

On the afternoon of March 24 this year police were behind a Golf at Rathkeel Road near Broughshane and absence of insurance flagged up.

A stinger had been used to get the car to stop. There were defects to the vehicle including sharp edges on the front wing.

It had 28 percent light transmission on the front windscreen - "which is quite low" a prosecutor said - and 24 percent on both of the front side windows.

A defence barrister said the defendant had bought a "low value vehicle" to get to work.

The defendant has been banned from driving for nine months and was fined £750.