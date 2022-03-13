Stolen accordions worth £35,000 could be offered for sale, warn police

The appeal follows a burglarly at a house during which 11 accordions, with a combined value of £35,000, were stolen.

A police spokesperson said that around 3pm on Friday (March 11), they received a report of a burglarly at a property in the Carnesure Park area of Comber, Co Down.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners discovered the instruments stolen on this date, however, it is believed that the theft is likely to have occurred last Sunday (March 6) sometime between 5pm and 8pm.

The accordions were taken from an upstairs storage area in the house.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have been offered the sale of an accordion in suspicious circumstances this week to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1015 of 11/03/22.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/