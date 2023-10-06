Police have recovered around £550 worth of stolen goods from a white van in the Craigavon area.

Officers were alerted by two young members of the public to suspicious activity involving the vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed that as a result of this information, the van was searched and stolen items worth approximately £550 were found.

"Two men were arrested and interviewed. One man has been charged to court and one man received a Community Resolution Notice,” the spokesperson added.