Stolen items found in white van in Craigavon after police called over suspicious activity
Police have recovered around £550 worth of stolen goods from a white van in the Craigavon area.
Officers were alerted by two young members of the public to suspicious activity involving the vehicle.
A police spokesperson confirmed that as a result of this information, the van was searched and stolen items worth approximately £550 were found.
"Two men were arrested and interviewed. One man has been charged to court and one man received a Community Resolution Notice,” the spokesperson added.
Members of the public who spot any suspicious activity are urged to report it to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.