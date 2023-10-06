Register
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Stolen items found in white van in Craigavon after police called over suspicious activity

Police have recovered around £550 worth of stolen goods from a white van in the Craigavon area.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted by two young members of the public to suspicious activity involving the vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed that as a result of this information, the van was searched and stolen items worth approximately £550 were found.

"Two men were arrested and interviewed. One man has been charged to court and one man received a Community Resolution Notice,” the spokesperson added.

Members of the public who spot any suspicious activity are urged to report it to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.