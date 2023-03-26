Register
Stopped motorist sped off from police and 'veered' towards officers, court hears

Police officers had to quickly move to avoid being struck by a vehicle after a motorist they had pulled in, suddenly sped off whilst "veering" towards the PSNI members, a court heard.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:11 BST

Corey McLaughlin (21), of Phoenix Fields in Ballymena, admitted charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police at the town's Cullybackey Road in October last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant was driving an Audi and was stopped by police.

When asked to step out of the vehicle he "sped off, veering towards" two officers "who had to quickly move out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

Police lost sight of the car and 15 minutes later it was located, empty.

A defence lawyer said that when stopped the defendant had "panicked" but "handed himself in" to police the next day. She said the defendant, an electrician, was "very remorseful".

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Police officers had to move out of the way otherwise there was a real risk they could have been struck by your speeding vehicle".

The defendant was given a three months prison sentence, suspended for a year; was banned from driving for a year and was fined £100.