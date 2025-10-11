A man arrested in Co Tyrone on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged to court.

The 47-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.

He was arrested in the Strabane area on Saturday, October 11.

The man is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13.