Strabane: Serious assault in Co Tyrone leaves man in 'critical' condition

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:37 BST

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are investigating the incident which took place in the Main Street area of Strabane, on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at approximately 2pm.

"A man, aged in his 30’s, had been assaulted by another man inside flats in the area,” a police spokesperson said. “The victim had sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body as a result of the assault and was taken by Air Ambulance to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.”

A man sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body after an assault in Strabane. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man sustained serious injuries to his face, head and body after an assault in Strabane. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
A 33-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is currently in police custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with their investigation, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 820 31/05/25.

