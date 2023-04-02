Lindsey Hagans, of Prospect Park in Belfast, pleaded guilty to the offences on February 18 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court how police were called to the Great Hall at Galgorm Manor after 1.30am and were dealing with a male.
Hagans punched an officer; kicked another several times on the shin; attempted to bite a third officer and attempted to punch a fourth policeman to the face but no injuries were sustained, the prosecutor said.
A defence barrister said Hagans became involved when a male had been ejected from a formal at the Great Hall.
The lawyer said the defendant attends a ‘Tech’ and is studying hairdressing, customer services and childcare.
The barrister said the defendant had alcohol taken and she had a "belligerent" attitude on the night.
Fining the defendant £200, District Judge Nigel Broderick told her: "Hopefully you have learned a salutary lesson".