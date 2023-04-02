Register
Student at formal at Galgorm Manor attempted to bite police officer

An 18-year-old student assaulted four police officers - including trying to bite one - at a 'formal' at the Galgorm Manor near Ballymena.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 09:14 BST

Lindsey Hagans, of Prospect Park in Belfast, pleaded guilty to the offences on February 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court how police were called to the Great Hall at Galgorm Manor after 1.30am and were dealing with a male.

Hagans punched an officer; kicked another several times on the shin; attempted to bite a third officer and attempted to punch a fourth policeman to the face but no injuries were sustained, the prosecutor said.

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse.
The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse.
The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse.

A defence barrister said Hagans became involved when a male had been ejected from a formal at the Great Hall.

The lawyer said the defendant attends a ‘Tech’ and is studying hairdressing, customer services and childcare.

The barrister said the defendant had alcohol taken and she had a "belligerent" attitude on the night.

Fining the defendant £200, District Judge Nigel Broderick told her: "Hopefully you have learned a salutary lesson".