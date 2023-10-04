Student caught doing 101mph approaching M1 motorway at Dungannon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark McGlynn, aged 21, from Fitzroy Avenue in Belfast was also handed six penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel said police in the Woodlough Road area at 9.20pm on August 6 last, noticed a car which appeared to be moving too quickly.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said police followed and checks showed it reaching a speed of 101mph, 31mph in excess of the permitted speed.
The lawyer said the defendant was stopped and apologised to police but offered no excuse for his speed.
A defence lawyer said McGlynn was working for a construction company in the area at the time and was on his way home to his student accommodation.
He said he fully accepted he was speeding and that there was no excuse that he could offer.
The lawyer added that the defendant’s licence is vitally important to him.