A student detected travelling at 101mph approaching the M1 motorway at Dungannon, was fined £285 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

Mark McGlynn, aged 21, from Fitzroy Avenue in Belfast was also handed six penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said police in the Woodlough Road area at 9.20pm on August 6 last, noticed a car which appeared to be moving too quickly.

She said police followed and checks showed it reaching a speed of 101mph, 31mph in excess of the permitted speed.

The lawyer said the defendant was stopped and apologised to police but offered no excuse for his speed.

A defence lawyer said McGlynn was working for a construction company in the area at the time and was on his way home to his student accommodation.

He said he fully accepted he was speeding and that there was no excuse that he could offer.