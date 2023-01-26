A student spotted driving a car with no headlights on in the village of Moy, has lost her licence for 12 months.

Eighteen-year-old Sarah Corr from Ferry Road, Coalisland, was fined £300 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (January 25) that on December 18 last at approximately 2am, police were on patrol in the Charlemont Street area of Moy when they spotted a car pulling out without headlights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the defendant who told them she had taken one drink. She provided a roadside test which showed an alcohol reading of 89mgs in breath.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said Corr was then taken to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided an evidential alcohol reading of 81mgs in breath.

Defence solicitor, Jarlath Faloon, explained the defendant had just passed her driving test. He said she had been moving the vehicle from the car park to the other side of the town and where she intended to leave it and go home with a friend.

Mr Faloon said the defendant realised now that it had been a ridiculous thing to do and her action has earned her “the wrath of her parents.”

He said she was employed three days a week in a local factory and required her licence to get to and from work.

Advertisement

Advertisement