Callum Clarke (18) from Loves Road, Magherafelt, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told Clarke at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (October 28) that a driving licence is precious and something you have to work hard to get.

Mr O'Hare said what made it more bizarre was that the defendant had committed the offence just weeks after passing his test.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The court heard the defendant was detected driving at 30 in excess of his 45mph restriction in a 60mph zone on July 27.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had passed his driving test in June.

