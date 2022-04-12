Student dishonestly used bank card to buy drinks and pizza

Twenty-year-old Meghan Corey from Aghagaskin Road, Magherafelt, had previously admitted three charges of dishonesty making false representation by using the card on two dates in August 2019.

Bail of £300 was fixed at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 6) for the purpose of appealing the sentence.

The court heard the injured party had reported to police that she had misplaced her bank card and she discovered unauthorised transactions had been made.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courhouse in Derry / Londonderry.

Prosecuting counsel said police enquiries revealed CCTV footage of Corey using the card belonging to the injured party in a public house and a pizza outlet in the town.

When interviewed by police, the defendant said she had been very drunk and did not remember being in the public house.

The lawyer said the defendant told police she thought she had used her mother’s bank card.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde stressed other than this matter the defendant has a clear record.

Mr Forde said this incident happened two-and-a-half-years ago and there have been no further issues since. He explained that alcohol had played a part in it and the defendant has abstained from alcohol.