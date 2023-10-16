Student had enough cannabis to make between 150 and 200 joints, court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Orrin McKenna (18), from Springdale, Dungannon, admitted a charge of possessing the drug on July 23 last.
Prosecuting counsel said police stopped and carried out a search of a car at Moy, and located the cannabis in a tobacco pouch.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said the cannabis amounted to 32 grams when it was weighed at Dungannon police station.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had paid £100 for the cannabis three days previously and it would last him for a month.
He stressed the experience of having to come to court had made an impact on him and described it as “a wake up call” for the student.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan estimated there was enough cannabis to make between 150 and 200 joints.
He told McKenna he now had a criminal record that would follow him.