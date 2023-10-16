A young Tyrone man who had enough cannabis to make between 150 and 200 joints, was fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Orrin McKenna (18), from Springdale, Dungannon, admitted a charge of possessing the drug on July 23 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police stopped and carried out a search of a car at Moy, and located the cannabis in a tobacco pouch.

She said the cannabis amounted to 32 grams when it was weighed at Dungannon police station.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had paid £100 for the cannabis three days previously and it would last him for a month.

He stressed the experience of having to come to court had made an impact on him and described it as “a wake up call” for the student.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan estimated there was enough cannabis to make between 150 and 200 joints.