'Substantial amount of money' taken in Ballycastle burglary: detectives appeal for information

Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:29 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a flat in Ballycastle on Monday, August 26.

At approximately 11.10pm, it was reported that access had been gained to a flat above a business in the Castle Street area sometime between 9.20pm and 10.30pm.

A substantial amount of cash had been taken along with a number of personal items.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1619 of 26/08/24. Alternatively information can be submitted online https://www.psni.police.uk/report