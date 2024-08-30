'Substantial amount of money' taken in Ballycastle burglary: detectives appeal for information
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a flat in Ballycastle on Monday, August 26.
At approximately 11.10pm, it was reported that access had been gained to a flat above a business in the Castle Street area sometime between 9.20pm and 10.30pm.
A substantial amount of cash had been taken along with a number of personal items.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1619 of 26/08/24. Alternatively information can be submitted online https://www.psni.police.uk/report