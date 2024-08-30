Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a flat in Ballycastle on Monday, August 26.

At approximately 11.10pm, it was reported that access had been gained to a flat above a business in the Castle Street area sometime between 9.20pm and 10.30pm.

A substantial amount of cash had been taken along with a number of personal items.

Anyone with any information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1619 of 26/08/24. Alternatively information can be submitted online https://www.psni.police.uk/report