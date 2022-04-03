Loading...

‘Substantial’ number of items seized in connection with shoplifting arrest

Goods understood to be worth more than £10,000 have been seized from an address in Mid Ulster following reports of shoplifting in a top shopping centre in Belfast city centre.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 8:55 am

Officers from the Magherafelt Neighbourhood Team, accompanied by a local response crew, attended an address this morning (Sunday, April 3) in Magherafelt to carry out a search.

A police spokesperson confirmed this was in connection with an arrest in Belfast yesterday afternoon, where the suspects had been arrested in Victoria Square for shoplifting.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“From the address in Magherafelt the officers seized a substantial number of items with price tags on thought to be in excess of £10,000.

Police carried out the search in Magherafelt on Sunday morning, Picture: PSNI

“Swift actions from security staff and good communication between officers in different districts now means these suspects will be interviewed later on this morning in relation to all these items.

“Just another reminder to report anything suspicious on 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency as this is an example of how a simple shoplifting can be the tip of the iceberg,” the spokesperson added.

Read More

Read More
Fuel costs: NI’s most expensive and cheapest petrol and diesel prices