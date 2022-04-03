‘Substantial’ number of items seized in connection with shoplifting arrest

Officers from the Magherafelt Neighbourhood Team, accompanied by a local response crew, attended an address this morning (Sunday, April 3) in Magherafelt to carry out a search.

A police spokesperson confirmed this was in connection with an arrest in Belfast yesterday afternoon, where the suspects had been arrested in Victoria Square for shoplifting.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From the address in Magherafelt the officers seized a substantial number of items with price tags on thought to be in excess of £10,000.

Police carried out the search in Magherafelt on Sunday morning, Picture: PSNI

“Swift actions from security staff and good communication between officers in different districts now means these suspects will be interviewed later on this morning in relation to all these items.