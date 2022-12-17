Register
Substantial quantity of Class A and B drugs found abandoned in Portadown

Police in Portadown say that it was lucky children hadn’t found a substantial quantity of drugs abandoned in a public area.

By Valerie Martin
The Portadown neighbourhood policing team were were on foot patrol with the District Support Team in the Portadown area on Friday evening (December 16) when they came across the Class B and C drugs.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that forensic investigations are to take place.

"Luckily it was ourselves that found it, rather than children,” the spokesperson added.

Police found a quantity of Class A and B drugs abandoned in a public place in Portadown.
"If you are aware of drugs in your area, please contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”