The Portadown neighbourhood policing team were were on foot patrol with the District Support Team in the Portadown area on Friday evening (December 16) when they came across the Class B and C drugs.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that forensic investigations are to take place.
Advertisement
"Luckily it was ourselves that found it, rather than children,” the spokesperson added.
Advertisement
"If you are aware of drugs in your area, please contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”