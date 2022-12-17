Police in Portadown say that it was lucky children hadn’t found a substantial quantity of drugs abandoned in a public area.

The Portadown neighbourhood policing team were were on foot patrol with the District Support Team in the Portadown area on Friday evening (December 16) when they came across the Class B and C drugs.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that forensic investigations are to take place.

"Luckily it was ourselves that found it, rather than children,” the spokesperson added.

