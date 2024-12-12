The sharing of private sexual images and film without consent is a ‘societal issue which cannot be ignored, East Antrim MLA Cheryl Brownlee has said.

Figures provided by the PSNI in response to questions raised by the DUP MLA show that since 2020, over 170 reports have been made to police for the offence of disclosing private sexual photographs and film with intent to cause distress.

Ms Brownlee said: “This form of exploitation has far-reaching consequences, subjecting victims to severe emotional and psychological distress. These figures underline the urgent need to strengthen both preventative measures and support systems to protect those affected.

"The disclosing of private sexual materials is a societal issue that cannot be ignored. While it affects individuals of both genders, the data clearly shows that women are disproportionately impacted. In the context of a renewed and rightful focus on ending violence against women and girls, it is imperative that we take decisive action to address this issue.

"We need a holistic approach to tackle this growing problem, including enhanced legislation, increased public awareness campaigns, and expanded resources for victims.”

Commenting on the issue, Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and will robustly investigate. Since 2016, these crimes can now be prosecuted as an offence in their own right and from last year this was extended to include threatening to disclose. This helps to re-assure victims that it is a recognised offence and it is being taking seriously by authorities.

“We would like to offer assurance to anyone who is a victim to come forward and report so that we can investigate, prosecute and support. We don’t want anyone to feel embarrassed to report to us.”

Support for victims of image based sexual abuse

The PSNI has issued the following advice for anyone who is a victim of this type of crime:

- Keep any evidence. Take screenshots of posts or messages, as evidence is essential in bringing an offender to justice;

- Don’t retaliate or engage with the offender;

- Don’t be embarrassed to report. Police will not judge you and officers will handle your case sensitively;

- Report it to the website the pictures/videos have been uploaded to.

Victim Support NI is the leading charity supporting victims and witnesses of crime in Northern Ireland.

The organisation can be contacted by telephone on 02890 243133 (Belfast), 02871 370086 (Foyle) or at www.victimsupportni.com.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “New legislation introduced in November 2023 made it illegal to create, threaten to share, share or use still images or videos of sexually explicit or sexualised material without the consent of the person depicted and/or for purposes of exploitation.

"As technology advances, new crimes are developing. Image based sexual abuse can include upskirting/downblousing, cyber-flashing, the use of deepfakes, and non-consensual sharing of intimate pictures or videos, or the threat to do so. Consent is key in all crimes of sexual abuse."

“If you need support with a case or threat of image based sexual abuse, or any other kind of sexual violence, please contact Victim Support NI. Our services are free, confidential and available throughout NI. We provide support to both adult and child victims."