Surface water led to Maghera motorist colliding with fence, court told

A factory worker whose car crashed into a field outside Maghera, has been fined a total of £300 with five penalty points and a £15 offender’s levy.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:51 BST

Darren Stewart (30) from Craigadick Park, Maghera, admitted charges of failing to remain and failing to report a damage only accident on March 12 this year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that at 8.20am police received a report of a vehicle in a field following a road traffic collision at Gulladuff Road junction with Tamneymartin Road, Maghera.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival, police located the vehicle which was badly damaged and ascertained that it was insured to the defendant. She said a fence had also been damaged.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

A defence solicitor explained there was a lot of surface water on the roadway which had made driving difficult and resulted in the defendant colliding with a fence.

He added that the defendant’s licence was of “vital importance” to him.