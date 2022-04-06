Suspect charged with drug-related offences after ‘£20k’ haul by police in Larne

It followed a search this morning by Larne and Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers assisted by colleagues from the Tactical Support Group.

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said officers “seized a large quantity of illegal drugs, scales, phones and other items”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: “They also seized various edibles, which police suspect to contain THC. They look from their packaging to be harmless sweets or other food items.

A police image of items seized in Larne on Wednesday.

“The potential street value appears to be in excess of £20,000.

“NPT officers made the arrest and have subsequently charged the suspect with a number of drug related offences.

“We would like to take this opportunity to ask you to report any information you may have to help get drugs off our streets and protect our communities.