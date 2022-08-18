Edit Account-Sign Out

Suspect physically assaulted taxi driver before stealing money near Portglenone

A tax driver was physically assaulted before having money stolen and his vehicle damaged, according to police.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:22 am
The incident happened on the Clady Road, Portglenone, around 1.45am on Monday.

In a social media post Mid Ulster PSNI said: "It has been reported to police that the victim, a taxi driver of a silver Toyota Prius was physically assaulted before the suspect stole some money and caused damage to the inside of the taxi.

If you saw this incident or have information that would help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 840 15/08/22.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to an assault on a taxi driver.

