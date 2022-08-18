Suspect physically assaulted taxi driver before stealing money near Portglenone

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the Clady Road, Portglenone, around 1.45am on Monday.

In a social media post Mid Ulster PSNI said: "It has been reported to police that the victim, a taxi driver of a silver Toyota Prius was physically assaulted before the suspect stole some money and caused damage to the inside of the taxi.

If you saw this incident or have information that would help with our enquiries, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 840 15/08/22.