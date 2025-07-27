Suspected Class A and B drugs seized in Larne house search

Police have seized a quantity of suspected drugs following a house search in the Larne area on Saturday (July 26).

The haul included suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

"One person will be reported to the PPS for a number of drug related offences,” the PSNI said.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
"If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

