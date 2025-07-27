Police have seized a quantity of suspected drugs following a house search in the Larne area on Saturday (July 26).

"One person will be reported to the PPS for a number of drug related offences,” the PSNI said.

"If you have any information on the misuse of drugs in your area call us on 101. If you would rather not contact us but still feel you need to let someone know completely anonymously you can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”