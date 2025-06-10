Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers seized suspected Class A drugs and high value watches during searches in east Antrim and Newtownards on Tuesday (June 10).

Five properties were searched in the Carrickfergus, Ballyclare and Newtownards areas in an operation which police say related to drugs supply activity linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “A quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs as well as drugs paraphernalia and five high value watches were seized. The items have been taken away by police for further forensic examinations.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime. They use a regime of fear to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society, and care nothing about the lives ruined along the way.

Police image of items seized during the operation. Photo provided by PSNI

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is a multi-agency task force set up in Northern Ireland to protect communities by tackling all forms of criminality linked to paramilitarism.

It consists of the PSNI, the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.