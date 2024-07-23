Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered following a stop and search conducted by an officer from the District Support Team in Ballymena.

The incident happened in the Castle Street area of the town on Friday, July 19.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

