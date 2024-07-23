Suspected Class A drugs seized during stop and search in Ballymena
A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered following a stop and search conducted by an officer from the District Support Team in Ballymena.
The incident happened in the Castle Street area of the town on Friday, July 19.
A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you have any information in relation to criminality in your area, please ring 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”