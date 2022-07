A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team stopped a vehicle in the Lurgan area while on patrol today (Friday) and located a large amount of suspected counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.

“Counterfeit cigarettes can be of poor quality and can contain a higher level of harmful chemicals than would be found in a legitimate product.

“The persons making and selling have no care for the customer and are looking to make a quick profit at the expense of your health.”

