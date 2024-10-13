Suspected drink-driver caught behind the wheel eating Chinese takeaway

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Oct 2024, 09:33 BST
Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have praised the actions of a member of the public who alerted them to a suspected drink-driver sitting behind the wheel of his car eating a Chinese takeaway on Saturday night.

When officers located the male suspect, he appeared “extremely intoxicated”, a police spokesperson said.

After a roadside breath test, he was found to be almost 2.5 times over the legal limit.

"The male was subsequently arrested for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. Unfortunately for him he had to leave his Chinese takeaway in situ,” added the PSNI spokesperson.

Police have warned of the consequences of drinking and driving. Picture: PSNIPolice have warned of the consequences of drinking and driving. Picture: PSNI
The drink-driver was taken into custody for the night, and “eventually will have his day in court”, police said.

"Thankfully this male was stopped before he could drive off and endanger the lives of those on the road. Could you live with the shame of injuring or killing another road user or pedestrian?

"The message to all road users remains clear, never ever drink and drive.”

