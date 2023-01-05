A South Derry motorist has lost his licence for three years for drink-driving.

Stephen Johnston (25) from Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on the evening of August 26, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 4) that police received a reports of a suspected “intoxicated” motorist in the Cookstown area.

The lawyer said police located the defendant sitting in a car a garage forecourt at Lissan Road, Cookstown.

Bishop Street Courthouse.

She said he was accompanied by a male and two females and the key of the vehicle was located with one of the passengers.

The defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 60mgs, counsel added.

A defence solicitor explained Johnston has a previous conviction for drugs within the 10-year period and faced a three-year disqualification.