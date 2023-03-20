A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Larne and Carrickfergus NPT executed a search warrant in the Larne area. They were supported by the Tactical Support Group.
"Various items were seized, including suspected Class B controlled drugs and a quantity of cash.
"One person was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.
"If you have information regarding the supply of drugs, contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08005551111.”