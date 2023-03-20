One person was arrested after police seized suspected drugs and cash during a search in Larne on March 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Larne and Carrickfergus NPT executed a search warrant in the Larne area. They were supported by the Tactical Support Group.

"Various items were seized, including suspected Class B controlled drugs and a quantity of cash.

"One person was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

