Suspected drugs and cash seized during Larne search

One person was arrested after police seized suspected drugs and cash during a search in Larne on March 16.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Larne and Carrickfergus NPT executed a search warrant in the Larne area. They were supported by the Tactical Support Group.

"Various items were seized, including suspected Class B controlled drugs and a quantity of cash.

"One person was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

"If you have information regarding the supply of drugs, contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08005551111.”