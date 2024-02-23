Register
Suspected drugs and related paraphernalia seized in Carrickfergus as part of South East Antrim UDA-linked probe

Suspected Class A drugs and related paraphernalia were seized in Carrickfergus on Thursday (February 22) by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:46 GMT
The items were recovered during a proactive search at a property in the Salia Avenue area of the town as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Detective Sergeant Hyslop said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was seized along with drugs-related paraphernalia. Our enquiries are continuing.

“The PCTF is committed to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries and we assure the public that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

Police say if you have any information on the supply or use of illegal drugs, they can be contacted on 101. Photo by PacemakerPolice say if you have any information on the supply or use of illegal drugs, they can be contacted on 101. Photo by Pacemaker
“If you have any information on the supply or use of illegal drugs, please contact police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .”

Detective Sergeant Hyslop added that you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.