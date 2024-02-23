Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The items were recovered during a proactive search at a property in the Salia Avenue area of the town as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

Detective Sergeant Hyslop said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs was seized along with drugs-related paraphernalia. Our enquiries are continuing.

“The PCTF is committed to tackling all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries and we assure the public that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

“If you have any information on the supply or use of illegal drugs, please contact police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .”