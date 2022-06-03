Suspected drugs found in vehicle stopped in Lurgan

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Tactical Support Group (09) The Emeralds (Armagh) carried out a routine traffic stop in order to speak to the driver of a vehicle they observed using a mobile phone while driving.
“Officers carrying out enquiries at the roadside discovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, resulting in the driver being arrested on suspicion of possessing the drugs with intent to supply.
“During follow up searches carried out by The Emeralds, further drug-related items were recovered, along with a quantity of cash.”