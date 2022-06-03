Loading...

Suspected drugs found in vehicle stopped in Lurgan

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs was discovered when police stopped a vehicle in Lurgan yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 2).

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 9:37 am

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Tactical Support Group (09) The Emeralds (Armagh) carried out a routine traffic stop in order to speak to the driver of a vehicle they observed using a mobile phone while driving.

“Officers carrying out enquiries at the roadside discovered a quantity of suspected Class B drugs, resulting in the driver being arrested on suspicion of possessing the drugs with intent to supply.

“During follow up searches carried out by The Emeralds, further drug-related items were recovered, along with a quantity of cash.”

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs were seized by police in Lurgan. Picture: PSNI

