A quantity of suspected illegal drugs has been seized following a house search in the Larne area.

Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team along with colleagues from the Tactical Support Group carried out the search on Thursday morning (November 30).

Police are urging anyone who has information on the misuse of drugs in the area to call them on 101.